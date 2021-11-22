Karnivool and Cog lead line-up for new festival, Monolith

Karnivool and Cog will reunite on stage for the first time in more than a decade, leading the line-up for a colossal new festival, Monolith.

Alt-rock legends Karnivool and prog-rock icons Cog first shared a stage in 2005, when Karnivool supported the Sydney band as they toured off the back of their debut album, ‘The New Normal’.

Now, presented by Destroy All Lines, as well the two giant Aussie exports, some of the country’s biggest names in metal, prog and rock are set to perform the freshly cultivated Monolith event across March next year.

Billed in a press release today (November 22) as “one stage, seven acts, no clashes”, Monolith will also welcome nu-metal outfit Ocean Grove to its stage, as well as Plini, Sleepmakeswaves, Reliqa and Yomi Ship.

Taking to social media today, headliners Karnivool said of the event: “For the first time in far too long, we’ll be reuniting with COG… It’s one you can’t ignore and we can’t wait for!”

Monolith kicks off at Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm on Saturday March 12, continuing around the country before wrapping up in Perth in April. Find all tour dates below.

Early bird tickets for the event go on sale this Wednesday November 24 at 9am AEDT, with general sale beginning at 9am AEDT on Friday (November 26).

Karnivool – whose last album was 2013’s ‘Asymmetry’ – hinted back in 2019 (according to Music Feeds) that a fourth album was in the making.

Meanwhile, Cog have issued a string of singles since they reformed in 2016, most recently ‘Drawn Together’ in 2019.

Monolith Festival 2022:

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Bella Vista Farm

Saturday 19 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoors

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Melbourne, Reunion Park

Saturday 9 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium