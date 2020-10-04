Karnivool announce headline shows as part of WA’s Back On The Road tour

Perth alt-rockers Karnivool have announced they’ll be playing a run of headline shows later this month, as part of Western Australia’s Back On The Road tour.

The outfit made the announcement via social media on Friday (October 2), saying they were “looking forward to getting back into it”.

“Since moving the Decade of Sound Awake tour to March, we don’t want to wait that long to play shows, even though we can’t leave our home state,” they wrote, going on to reveal that they’ve been working on new music.

“We’ve just spent weeks writing and demoing new music in Coolgardie and Fairbridge (regional Western Australia) and it sparked the idea for us to get on board and join one of the Back on the Road tours.”

Karnviool will be kicking things off in Geraldton, playing five regional shows before wrapping up in Fremantle and Perth.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

It’s some positive news from the band, who have had to reschedule their anticipated ‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ tour twice, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Initially scheduled to take place in April, the shows were pushed back to September due to COVID-19 restrictions. In August, they made the call to change the tour to March 2021, saying, “we don’t want to compromise the show we have planned”.

The coming instalment of Back On The Road follows on from the tour’s successful first round of shows, which took place in August.

WA natives Drapht and Spacey Jane kicked off the series, each playing ten separate shows across ten regional venues in the state. They covered more than 24,000kms for the tour, which took them to Geraldton, Dunsborough, Port Hedland, Broome, Kalgoorlie and more.

Karnivool’s Back On The Road tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 21 – Geraldton, Wintersun

Thursday 22 – Exmouth, Exmouth Game Fishing Club

Saturday 24 – Port Hedland, Pier Hotel

Sunday 25 – Broome, Roebuck Bay Hotel

Wednesday 28 – Kalgoorlie, Kalgoorlie Boulder Racing Club

Friday 30 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday 31 – Perth, Civic Hotel Milk Bar