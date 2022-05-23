Karnivool announce one-off show in Adelaide

Karnivool have announced they will play a one-off show in Adelaide this August, performing at the city’s brand new venue, Hindley Street Music Hall.

Announced today (May 23), a press release said the show – set to go down on Thursday August 11 – comes in recognition of South Australian heavy music fans often being overlooked when tours and festivals are announced.

Karnivool – whose last studio album was 2013’s ‘Asymmetry’ – have invited a handful of supports to join them on the night. First up is Aussie prog-rock legends Cog, who reformed after a five-year hiatus in 2016.

Advertisement

Joining both bands will be Sydney post-rockers sleepmakeswaves and Adelaide’s own Alt.

@karnivool, COG, @sleepmakeswaves and Alt. will be performing a one off special show at Adelaide's newly-minted Hindley Street Music Hall! Thurs 11th August 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝑩𝒊𝒓𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒔:

𝑾𝒆𝒅 25𝒕𝒉/5 9𝒂𝒎 𝑨𝒅𝒆𝒍 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 🎟️ ⇨ https://t.co/sF8hoQfKG2 pic.twitter.com/emH9tDmy2a — Destroy All Lines (@destroyalllines) May 22, 2022

Early bird tickets for the one-off show go on sale at 9am on Wednesday May 25, with general admission becoming available from Friday May 27, also at 9am. Tickets will be available here.

Last November, it was announced that Karnivool and Cog would be headlining Monolith festival. The new event – originally scheduled for March of this year but pushed back to August due to COVID-19 restrictions – will mark the first time its co-headliners will share a stage in 17 years.

Karnivool and Cog first shared a stage in 2005, when Karnivool supported the Sydney band as they toured off the back of their debut album, ‘The New Normal’.

Monolith festival kicks off on August 13 in Brisbane (info on all four editions – Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide – can be found here). sleepmakeswaves are also billed for the event, with Ocean Grove, Plini, Reliqa and Yomi Ship also on the line-up.