Karnivool announce ‘Sound Awake’ anniversary tour

Karnivool will commemorate the tenth anniversary of their album ‘Sound Awake’ by playing it in its entirety for five dates across Australia this year.

‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ tour will begin in April in Brisbane, and will head through Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne before finishing in Fremantle.

The five shows are exclusive, and no further dates will be added. According to the announcement on social media, Karnivool will announce international dates for this year “soon”.

The band were last seen at Good Things Festival in December last year. The band told triple j last May they were in the process of recording the followup to 2013’s ‘Asymmetry’, but did not say when it would arrive.

“It’s one of the good and the bad things about this band: the time we take to put things together,” guitarist Mark ‘Hoss’ Hosking said.

Upon its release in 2009, ‘Sound Awake’ debuted at #2 on the ARIA charts behind behind The Black Eyed Peas’ smash hit ‘The E.N.D’. It has since received Gold certification for sales in Australia.

‘Sound Awake’ arrived a full four years after the band’s 2004 debut, ‘Themata’. The album features the heaviest material the band has ever recorded.

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 27, with a presale on Wednesday February 26 via the band’s website. The dates are below.

Karnivool’s ‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ 2020 Australian tour:

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (April 17)

Sydney, Enmore Theare (18)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (22)

Melbourne, Festival Hall (23)

Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre (24)