Karnivool announce rescheduled 2020 Australian tour

'The Decade Of Sound Awake' tour is set for September

David James Young
Karnivool announce 'Sound Awake' anniversary tour
Karnivool, CREDIT: Supplied

Karnivool have shared new dates for their upcoming national tour.

‘The Decade Of Sound Awake’ tour was originally set to take place this month. However, due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the band announced last month that the tour would be postponed.

Today (April 3), the band shared that the rescheduled tour will now commence in mid-September and retains all the same venues and cities from the previously-announced run.

The tour will be a belated commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of the release of Karnivool’s second album, 2009’s ‘Sound Awake’.

Listen to ‘Set Fire To The Hive’ from ‘Sound Awake’ below:

The anniversary tour is a sequel of sorts to the band’s 2015 tour, in which they commemorated the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, ‘Themata’.

‘Sound Awake’ will be performed in its entirety on every night of the tour.

All tickets previously purchased for the April dates are valid for the new shows, and all remaining tickets are now back on sale.

If fans are unable to attend the rescheduled date on the tour, refunds are available from point of purchase until April 30.

Karnivool’s ‘A Decade Of Sound Awake’ tour dates are:

Fremantle, Arts Centre (September 18)
Sydney, Enmore Theatre (21)
Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (22)
Melbourne, Festival Hall (24)
Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (25)

