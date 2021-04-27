Karnivool to play ‘Sound Awake’ in its entirety in live-streamed concert

Perth rockers Karnivool have announced a one-off livestream concert where they will play the entirety of their second studio album ‘Sound Awake’.

‘Sound Awake’ was released in 2009 and has since become a platinum-selling album. Karnivool intended to tour the show in early 2020 to celebrate a decade since its release, however the plans were mostly brought to a halt due to the pandemic. While east coast shows were cancelled, the West Australian show was able to proceed.

The livestream will be available across a range of timezones from May 12, filmed at Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre. In addition to ‘Sound Awake’, the concert will also see the band perform the fan-favourite track ‘Fade’.

Tickets to the livestream are available through the band’s website.

“Diving back into ‘Sound Awake’ as a complete performance was a sweet reminder of the layers and complexity that make it one of our most important releases.” frontman Ian Kenny said in a statement.

“The music pushes and pulls in complex directions, I continue to find something new when lost in its emotional turbulence.”

Karnivool’s latest album was their 2013 record, ‘Asymmetry’. The band were recently forced to push back their Regeneration tour in Europe, which will now kick off in April 2022.