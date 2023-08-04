Karol G makes history as the first Latin female artist to headline Lollapalooza 2023

Karol G has made history by becoming the first Latin female artist to headline the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

No Latina artist has ever headlined the famous music festival since its inception back in 1991. The first Latino artist to headline the event was J Balvin back in 2019. Taking on the first day of the four-day fest, G’s set began at 8:40 pm and went on for two hours.

The Colombian singer has reached a few other milestones this year such as being the first Latina in history to reach the Number One spot on the Billboard 200 chart with her album ‘Mañana será Bonito’. The previous Latin singer to hold the spot was Bad Bunny with 2022’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ and 2020’s ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’.

She is set to release her fifth album, ‘Mañana será Bonito (Bichota Season)’ on August 11 via Interscope. Visit here to pre-order the album.

In a five-star review of G’s history-making Lollapalooza headlining set, NME shared: “The performance and set list is perfectly edited for both old fans and new, and the importance of the history-making moment is palpable. Whether it be the doodle-like stage design that reflects her album artwork her band made entirely of talented women or her sweet interactions with the crowd, G easily cements the festival’s choice to have her close out night one.”

In other news, the singer is currently on her ‘Mañana será Bonito’ tour across North America. Her upcoming stops include two nights at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium. Visit here for any remaining tickets.

Back in June, the singer also shared ‘WATATI’, one of the songs featured on the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s box office hit, Barbie. Other artists who contributed include Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Lollapalooza 2023.