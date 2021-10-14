Last night (October 13), Kasabian played their first gig since the departure of former vocalist Tom Meighan – see footage, reaction, photos and setlist from the Glasgow gig below.

Meighan parted ways with the band last year after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend, saying he was leaving the band in order to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track,” before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault against his partner Vikki Ager. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Back in May, Kasabian confirmed that they would continue as a band in Meighan’s absence, announcing an intimate run of UK tour dates. Those dates began last night at the O2 Academy Glasgow, and saw Serge Pizzorno take up frontman duties for the first time.

See footage from the gig, which saw the band play a host of classics including ‘L.S.F.’, ‘Club Foot’ and ‘Underdog’, below.

Don't wanty ever hear that Serge can't hold a crowd. pic.twitter.com/eYVVXLvvrc — Ryan Mac (@RMcC_92) October 13, 2021

Kasabian singing Club Foot in Glasgow tonight. Serge absolutely bossing it pic.twitter.com/BOMBbjqEQ9 — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) October 13, 2021

Many on social media are also reporting that the gig saw Kasabian joined by The Music‘s Rob Harvey on backing vocals, which Harvey then confirmed on Instagram.

Rob Harvey doing bits for kasabian https://t.co/23Mz70auL4 — Tom Butler (@TomButler_) October 14, 2021

Kasabian played:

‘Club Foot’

‘Ill Ray (The King)’

‘Underdog’

‘You’re in Love With a Psycho’

‘Bumblebeee’

‘Stevie’

‘Fast Fuse’

‘I.D.’

‘Ladies and Gentlemen (Roll the Dice)’

‘Pinch Roller’

‘Treat’

‘Empire’

‘Switchblade Smiles’

‘Vlad the Impaler’

Encore:

‘Bless This Acid House’

‘Happiness’

‘L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)’

‘Fire’

See Kasabian’s remaining UK tour dates below:

OCTOBER 2021

14 – Liverpool, O2 University (Mountford Hall)

15 – Cardiff, Great Hall

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed

20 – Nottingham, Rock City

21 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

22 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 – Norwich, UEA

26 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

27 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

28 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

30 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

31 – Bristol, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2021

2 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Meighan, meanwhile, discussed his assault conviction for the first time in an interview last year. He said he took “full responsibility” for the incident. He is now working on his debut solo album.