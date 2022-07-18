Kasabian push back release date of new album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’

Kasabian have pushed back the release date of their new album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’.

The Leicester band were due to release their seventh album, on August 5 via Columbia.

But due to “production issues” at their vinyl plant, the LP will now come out on August 12.

“Due to production issues at our vinyl plant, we’ve had to push the release date of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ back by a week. We can’t wait for you to hear it on 12th August.” the band wrote on Twitter.

Kasabian have already previewed ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ with the singles ‘ALYGATOR’, ‘SCRIPTVRE’ and ‘Chemicals’. The forthcoming record will mark the group’s first full-length release since the departure of ex-frontman Tom Meighan in 2020.

Meighan was fired from the band after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend-now-wife, Vikki Ager. Serge Pizzorno has since taken on the role of frontman.

During an interview with NME in May, Pizzorno said that stepping into the lead singer job hadn’t altered his approach to songwriting. “I’ve always done it my way,” he explained. “If anything, it’s more fun in terms of being able to visualise the live show.”

He went on: “When you see someone sing words that have come from them, there’s something magical about that. You can really feel the sentiment in what someone is trying to say through a charged performance. That’s when sparks fly.

“This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s see where we can take this’. Every album we’ve made has been way different to the one previously and you’ve never really known where we’re going to go next.”

Earlier this month, the band added two more shows to their forthcoming 2022 UK headline tour with dates at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on October 20, and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 21. Any remaining tickets are available here.