Kasabian tease new music and announcement coming next week

Kasabian have teased the release of new music and an announcement coming next week.

The Leicester rock band took to social media this week to share a six-second teaser video featuring a phone ringing from a ‘no caller ID’ number, soundtracked by a strong bass guitar line and steady snare drum beat.

They captioned the post with a series of curious eye emojis and a date of 21/02, which is next Wednesday.

Frontman Serge Pizzorno also shared a phone-themed teaser to his social media today (February 16), featuring a miniature model of himself next to a tiny phone with the caption: “I love it when you call. It makes no sense at all x.”

Back in December, Kasabian announced their new album ‘Happenings’ along with a huge ‘Summer Solstice II’ show in their hometown of Leicester this summer.

Speaking to NME around the announcement about what fans can expect from the record, Pizzorno said: “In the late ’60s they would have happenings. So Hawkwind… there’d be a happening in the Roundhouse [in London]. They were sort of psychedelic… I suppose they were the first raves, you know? They got the name from the late ’50s.

“There was an art movement where they would stage happenings. So for instance, they would advertise that there would be an art show at a venue, and then everyone would turn up but there’d be no art show. And that was the art. The photos taken there would be of people being confused and then you go, ‘Shit – this is the show’.”

Their goal, Pizzorno added, was to “stage our own Kasabian happenings all over the world”.

Pizzorno has stepped up to the frontman role over the past few years after after former Kasabian singer Tom Meighan was convicted in 2020 of assaulting his wife, and was subsequently fired from the band.

Bassist Chris Edwards insisted to NME that Pizzorno has now honed his craft as frontman and “knows how to whip the crowd up”, adding: “Anywhere that we go, he’ll read the audience and he’ll do it perfectly.”

Elsewhere, earlier this year Kasabian recalled their time meeting Sam Fender, and shared their hopes that a collaboration with him could one day on the cards.