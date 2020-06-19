Kasabian’s Tom Meighan has been working on solo material during lockdown

Kasabian‘s Tom Meighan has said he’s working on new solo material during the coronavirus lockdown.

The frontman told Sky News that he’s been writing his own music for years, but has been able to focus on it more while stuck at home.

It comes after his band-mate Serge Pizzorno stepped out on his own last year, releasing his first solo record as The SLP.

“I’m writing loads of music at the minute,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. I’ve got a few cookies in the jar… and they’re not bad, you know.

“It’s very autobiographical, like the story of my life. It’s kind of… heartbreaking. Well, not heartbreaking, just to the core, you know. Very real.”

Despite solo efforts from him and Pizzorno, Meighan insists that a split isn’t on the horizon.

“When Sergio did his thing last year, everyone was like, ‘how do you feel about it?’ I love it! Why wouldn’t I? His music was incredible,” he said.

“He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine but Kasabian areTo still solid. You know, it’s just a bad time at the moment, for rock ‘n’ roll. For human beings in general.”

In April, Meighan paid tribute to the NHS with a pair of acoustic covers.

He performed covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ and ‘Daydream Believer’, made famous by The Monkees, in his garden while practising social distancing with a guitarist he refers to as Gregg.

Tomorrow, he will also take part in an online Q&A with DJ and former Inspiral Carpets keyboardist Clint Boon.