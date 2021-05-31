Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou announce 2021 ‘Behind The Barricades’ tour

Country singer Kasey Chambers and blues and roots duo Busby Marou will be hitting the road later this year, having just announced a combined ‘Behind The Barricades’ tour.

Revealing the news today (May 31), the two outfits will be embarking on a 22-stop tour that kicks off on September 9 in Bendigo. They’ll be playing shows throughout a mix of regional towns and major cities until late October, wrapping up in the Sunshine Coast on October 31.

“I’ve been mates with the Busby Marou boys for a long time through music, stories and fishing and we are proud to announce that we are sharing this special tour together!” Chambers said in a press statement.

“First playing our own sets of our most popular songs from down through the years and also joining together for a unique set that showcases our musical connection and friendship like no other. It’s time to take this beach campfire jam to the stage!!”

The Busby Marou boys also weighed in, adding “We’ve made a very special connection with the Chambers family over the years”.

“To be able to share the big stage with Kasey for a full national tour, is the best news we’ve had in a long time.”

“Kasey is in a league with the most talented and hardest-working artists in this country. We can’t wait to bring our full band on this tour and to share the stage with Kasey for some exciting collaborations.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10AM AEST on Friday June 4. They can be purchased through each artists’ respective website.

Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou’s ‘Behind The Barricades’ 2021 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 9 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra

Friday 10 – Albury, Albury Entertainment Centre

Saturday 11 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 12 – Costa Hall, Geelong

Thursday 16 – Narre Warren, Bunjil Place Theatre

Saturday 18 – Hobart, Odean Theatre

Sunday 19 – Launceston, Theatre North

Friday 24 – Rooty Hill, Sydney Coliseum

Sunday 26 – Newcastle, Newcastle Civic Theatre

Wednesday 29 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Thursday 30 – Canberra, CTC Canberra Theatre

OCTOBER

Thursday 14 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

Friday 15 – Gold Coast, HOTA Theatre

Saturday 16 – Grafton, Saraton Theatre

Sunday 17 – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Thursday 21 – Port Pirie, Keith Michell Theatre

Friday 22 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 23 – Tanunda, Barossa Arts Centre

Sunday 24 – Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre

Friday 29 – Townsville, Townsville Entertainment Centre

Saturday 30 – Cairns, Munro Martin Park

Sunday 31 – Caloundra, Night Quarter