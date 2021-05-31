Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou announce 2021 ‘Behind The Barricades’ tour

Country singer Kasey Chambers and blues and roots duo Busby Marou will be hitting the road later this year, having just announced a combined ‘Behind The Barricades’ tour.
Revealing the news today (May 31), the two outfits will be embarking on a 22-stop tour that kicks off on September 9 in Bendigo. They’ll be playing shows throughout a mix of regional towns and major cities until late October, wrapping up in the Sunshine Coast on October 31.
“I’ve been mates with the Busby Marou boys for a long time through music, stories and fishing and we are proud to announce that we are sharing this special tour together!” Chambers said in a press statement.
“First playing our own sets of our most popular songs from down through the years and also joining together for a unique set that showcases our musical connection and friendship like no other. It’s time to take this beach campfire jam to the stage!!”
The Busby Marou boys also weighed in, adding “We’ve made a very special connection with the Chambers family over the years”.
“To be able to share the big stage with Kasey for a full national tour, is the best news we’ve had in a long time.”
“Kasey is in a league with the most talented and hardest-working artists in this country. We can’t wait to bring our full band on this tour and to share the stage with Kasey for some exciting collaborations.”
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10AM AEST on Friday June 4. They can be purchased through each artists’ respective website.
Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou’s ‘Behind The Barricades’ 2021 tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 9 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra
Friday 10 – Albury, Albury Entertainment Centre
Saturday 11 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Sunday 12 – Costa Hall, Geelong
Thursday 16 – Narre Warren, Bunjil Place Theatre
Saturday 18 – Hobart, Odean Theatre
Sunday 19 – Launceston, Theatre North
Friday 24 – Rooty Hill, Sydney Coliseum
Sunday 26 – Newcastle, Newcastle Civic Theatre
Wednesday 29 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre
Thursday 30 – Canberra, CTC Canberra Theatre
OCTOBER
Thursday 14 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre
Friday 15 – Gold Coast, HOTA Theatre
Saturday 16 – Grafton, Saraton Theatre
Sunday 17 – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
Thursday 21 – Port Pirie, Keith Michell Theatre
Friday 22 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
Saturday 23 – Tanunda, Barossa Arts Centre
Sunday 24 – Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre
Friday 29 – Townsville, Townsville Entertainment Centre
Saturday 30 – Cairns, Munro Martin Park
Sunday 31 – Caloundra, Night Quarter