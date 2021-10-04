Kasey Chambers launches competition to record one artist’s next EP for free

Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers is celebrating the launch of her new recording studio, The Rabbit Hole, by offering to produce and record the next EP of one lucky emerging artist.

Chambers launched the competition on her socials by first acknowledging it’s been “a tough couple of years”, particularly for new artists “starting out in this difficult time”.

In order to pay it forward, she’s giving one artist aged 16 or over the chance to have their next EP produced and recorded by herself and bandmate Brandon Dodd at The Rabbit Hole.

The winner will also nab a spot at Chambers’ forthcoming music retreat, where she’ll “share some of the things I’ve learnt over the years about songwriting, creativity & music in general”.

Applicants will need to share a one-minute video of themselves performing an original track and tag The Rabbit Hole in their post. The competition is open to artists nationwide and the winner will be selected by Chambers herself. Head here for the full competition guidelines.

“We have spent the last six months building the new Rabbit Hole Recording Studio & creative music space for recording & creative music workshops on the Central Coast-NSW set on 2.5 acres of private bush land,” Chambers said of the new space.

“Looking forward to getting to know some of you new artists a little bit through your music & sharing the love.”

Kasey Chambers is embarking on a co-headlining nationwide tour with blues and roots duo Busby Marou next year in May. The 20-date tour was originally slated for last month but was postponed as a result of coronavirus lockdowns.