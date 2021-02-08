Kasey Chambers announced for Live At The Bowl

Kasey Chambers is the latest artist to join the Sidney Myer Music Bowl’s ‘Live At The Bowl’ concert series.

The country music veteran will perform at the Melbourne venue on Sunday March 14. It will mark her first headlining solo show in over a year.

She will be joined by support acts Brad Cox and Andy Golledge. The latter also supported Chambers at her co-headlining show with Troy Cassar-Daley this past November.

Chambers joins the likes of The Avalanches, Missy Higgins, Archie Roach and Simona Castricum on the expansive ‘Live At The Bowl’ lineup. Shows will continue to run as part of the series for the next three months.

Following the Bowl performance, Chambers will undertake a travelling musical tour, entitled the Outback Music Safari.

This August will see Chambers and her parents, Bill and Diane, travel alongside campers on a journey from Adelaide to Alice Springs through the centre of Australia.

Kasey and Bill will perform campsite concerts at every stop, sharing stories of their lives touring as The Dead Ringer Band.

Brad Cox, meanwhile, was recently announced as part of October’s Savannah In The Round lineup alongside Tex Perkins and Shannon Noll.

Andy Golledge performed a sold-out show at Sydney’s City Recital Hall at the end of January. He and his band also performed in Tamworth the week prior, to coincide with the 48th annual Golden Guitar Awards.

Tickets for Chambers’ show will go on sale this Thursday February 11. Pre-sale through both Chugg and Frontier will commence tomorrow (February 10).