Kasey Chambers, Tex Perkins, Fanny Lumsden and more announced for 2022 Gympie Music Muster

The first of the line-up for next year’s Gympie Music Muster has been announced, with 38 acts confirmed to perform at the four-day festival.

The full itinerary will sport more than 100 acts in total, with the rest of the bill set to be announced in stages over the coming months. Announced today (December 21) were the likes of Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Cassar-Daley, Brad Cox and Ash Grunwald.

Tex Perkins will also perform with The Fat Rubber Band, while Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (of The Waifs fame) will perform as a pair on the heels of their recent collaborative album, ‘The Song Club’.

In addition to being the first Gympie Music Muster to go ahead since 2019, having sat the last two years out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, next year’s edition will mark the festival’s 40th anniversary. It’ll return to the Amamoor State Forest (approximately 40 kilometres south-west of Gympie), taking place from Thursday August 25 through to Sunday 28.

“The Gympie Muster holds a special place in my heart,” Kernaghan said in a press statement. “The atmosphere is always electric and next year’s Muster will be extra special as it falls into my 30th Anniversary Tour. 30 years since ‘The Outback Club’ album was released definitely calls for a party, and that is what will be happening on the hill at the legendary Gympie Muster 2022. It’s gonna be a big one. See you all there.”

Four-day passes for the 2022 Gympie Music Muster are on sale now from the festival’s website, with single-day tickets set to be made available closer to the event’s kick-off.

The first acts announced for the 2022 Gympie Music Muster are:

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

John Williamson

Adam Brand

Troy Cassar-Daley

Graeme Connors

Beccy Cole

Don Walker

Brad Cox

Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band

Adam Harvey

Shane Nicholson

The Black Sorrows

Diesel

Travis Collins

Fanny Lumsden

Casey Barnes

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham

The Bushwackers

Amber Lawrence

The Wolfe Brothers

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley

James Blundell

Jasmine Rae

McAlister Kemp

The Buckleys

Tania Kernaghan

Warren H Williams

Andrew Swift

Hurricane Fall

The Badloves

Darlinghurst

James Johnston

Ash Grunwald

Fiona Boyes

Chad Morgan

The Pigs

The Mason Rack Band