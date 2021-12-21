Kasey Chambers, Tex Perkins, Fanny Lumsden and more announced for 2022 Gympie Music Muster

The first of the line-up for next year’s Gympie Music Muster has been announced, with 38 acts confirmed to perform at the four-day festival.
The full itinerary will sport more than 100 acts in total, with the rest of the bill set to be announced in stages over the coming months. Announced today (December 21) were the likes of Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Cassar-Daley, Brad Cox and Ash Grunwald.
Tex Perkins will also perform with The Fat Rubber Band, while Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (of The Waifs fame) will perform as a pair on the heels of their recent collaborative album, ‘The Song Club’.
In addition to being the first Gympie Music Muster to go ahead since 2019, having sat the last two years out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, next year’s edition will mark the festival’s 40th anniversary. It’ll return to the Amamoor State Forest (approximately 40 kilometres south-west of Gympie), taking place from Thursday August 25 through to Sunday 28.
“The Gympie Muster holds a special place in my heart,” Kernaghan said in a press statement. “The atmosphere is always electric and next year’s Muster will be extra special as it falls into my 30th Anniversary Tour. 30 years since ‘The Outback Club’ album was released definitely calls for a party, and that is what will be happening on the hill at the legendary Gympie Muster 2022. It’s gonna be a big one. See you all there.”
Four-day passes for the 2022 Gympie Music Muster are on sale now from the festival’s website, with single-day tickets set to be made available closer to the event’s kick-off.
The first acts announced for the 2022 Gympie Music Muster are:
Lee Kernaghan
Kasey Chambers
John Williamson
Adam Brand
Troy Cassar-Daley
Graeme Connors
Beccy Cole
Don Walker
Brad Cox
Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band
Adam Harvey
Shane Nicholson
The Black Sorrows
Diesel
Travis Collins
Fanny Lumsden
Casey Barnes
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
The Bushwackers
Amber Lawrence
The Wolfe Brothers
Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley
James Blundell
Jasmine Rae
McAlister Kemp
The Buckleys
Tania Kernaghan
Warren H Williams
Andrew Swift
Hurricane Fall
The Badloves
Darlinghurst
James Johnston
Ash Grunwald
Fiona Boyes
Chad Morgan
The Pigs
The Mason Rack Band