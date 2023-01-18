Kate Bush to release lyric book with hidden message inside select copies

Kate Bush has announced plans to release a lyric book with select copies featuring hidden messages.

A paperback version of How To Be Invisible will be released on April 6 through Faber at £10.99. A hardback version of the book was previously released in 2018.

The latest version of the book will feature a new introduction by Bush and illustrations by Jim Kay.

There will also be a very limited number of signed copies of the edition available from Waterstones, Rough Trade and independent book and record shops in the UK. They can be pre-ordered from the retailers at 9am this Friday (January 20). You can find more information here.

Bush has written a message in invisible ink in a small number of the signed copies, which will be distributed at random. The notes will be revealed to the recipients when they place the signature page under ultraviolet light, according to Bush’s official website.

The singer recently reflected on the renewed popularity of her 1985 single ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ after it appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things, going on to break three Guinness World Records and as well as being the most-streamed song on the planet at one point.

“It’s been a crazy, roller coaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer,” Bush said in a message at the end of 2022. “What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”

‘Running Up That Hill’ was among the most streamed songs in the UK this year, also ranking number six in the Top 10 most popular songs in the UK on TikTok for 2022.