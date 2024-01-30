Kate Hudson shares “delicious and sexy” new single ‘Talk About Love’

Kate Hudson has released her “delicious and sexy” debut single ‘Talk About Love’.

The Academy Award-nominated actress wrote the song with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry (4 Non Blondes), whilst Fujikawa and Johan Carlsson (Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter) helped produce the song. ‘Talk About Love’ arrives after Variety reported that Hudson had signed a deal with Virgin Music Group.

On social media, Hudson shared a video with her narrating: “I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own. I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. That was really important to me, and have it come from that really authentic place and focus. Finally, for me, that time is now.

“You only have one first single, and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in,” she continued. “I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love.

“It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!” Listen to ‘Talk About Love’ below:

Hudson has previously shared her ambitions to release an album, even promising an album that was due to land in 2023. Having sung since she was a teenager, Hudson started reflecting during Covid and admitted that not releasing an album would be “one of my great regrets”.

“I have no expectations,” she said at the time. “I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it. And I’m really proud of it. I can’t wait.”

The actress has previously sung in her roles before; most recently, she starred in the lead role of Sia’s musical Music with Maddie Ziegler. According to NME, Hudson’s “decent vocals are perhaps the film’s saving grace, but it’s still not nearly enough to make Music a sound proposition.”

She also covered numerous songs in her guest starring role as cantankerous dance teacher Cassandra July in season 4 of Glee, including a mash-up of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Americano’ and Jennifer Lopez‘ ‘Dance Again’.