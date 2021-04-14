Kate-Miller Heidke and William Barton to play new tour initiative, The Queensland Music Trails

Kate Miller-Heidke and William Barton are among the first performers taking part in The Queensland Music Trails, a new touring initiative announced by organisers of the Queensland Music Festival today (April 15).

The state-wide initiative was conceived in a bid to get music lovers away from cities and enjoying live events in the great expanse of the northern state’s outback by way of a road trip.

Kicking off on June 25, the first event, The Outback Trail, involves a road trip through the Western Downs, into the outback and towards the red desert, with several events to be enjoyed along the way.

Between Tuesday 29 and Wednesday June 30, Miller-Heidke and renowned Kalkadunga artist Barton will perform in Charleville at the Music For Stargazing event on The Outback Trial, inspired by astrological arrangements, Aboriginal navigation and traditional stories of the small town.

An ambassador for QMF, Miller-Heidke said in a press release, “There’s something so magical and timeless about the outback. It has a way of somehow making our ordinary problems seem insignificant.

“As a setting for live music bursting back to life after a tough year, it will be truly unforgettable. Get ready for a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, under skies full of stars!”

Full details of dates, locations and performers at The Outback Trail can be found here.

QMF CEO Joel Edmondson said of The Outback Trail, “With international borders closed, everyone in Australia is looking for a one-of-a-kind experience in their own backyard.”

The events along the first ever Outback Music Trail are a new way to get to know the diverse people and places of Outback Queensland. Nothing makes memories like seeing something totally amazing in a place you would never expect. To me, that’s the definition of adventure.”