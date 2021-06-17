Kate Miller-Heidke announces nationwide ‘Child In Reverse’ tour

Kate Miller-Heidke has announced details around her forthcoming nationwide tour, in support of her 2020 album ‘Child In Reverse’.

The tour is a massive undertaking, happening across September, October, November and December of this year, with stops in every capital city around the country except Canberra. Her Brisbane show – the first stop on the tour – is happening as part of the 2021 Brisbane festival.

In addition, she’ll be making stops at a few regional cities, with two special outdoor shows as part of A Day On The Green’s Cellar Door Series where she’ll play Yarra Valley’s Rochford Wines and Nikola Estate’s Swan Valley.

“It has felt like an eternity waiting for this tour to begin,” Miller-Heidke said of the tour in a press statement.

“I’ll be playing with my favourite musicians and we are bursting with joy and excitement at the prospect of hitting the road again after so long.”

Miller-Heidke, who’ll be joined by her six-piece band on the tour, also revealed that fans can expect the premiere of brand new material, as well as her biggest hits and older deep cuts.

In the midst of this nationwide tour, Miller-Heidke will also play Bluesfest 2021 at the beginning of October. Miller-Heidke was initially booked to play the festival in April, before the event was cancelled one day ahead of opening due to locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the area.

At the time of cancellation, Miller-Heidke was one of many artists booked on the lineup to share their devastation.

“Obviously this is the best decision for everyone’s health & safety,” she wrote on Twitter, “but I’m devastated for the organisers, the local community, and most especially all the music lovers who had tickets.”

‘Child In Reverse’, Miller-Heidke’s fifth album, dropped in late October of last year. The album featured singles such as ‘Deluded’, ‘This Is Not Forever’, ‘A Quiet Voice’, ‘Little Roots, Little Shoots’ and ‘Simpatico’ alongside Mallrat.

Kate Miller-Heidke’s 2021 ‘Child In Reverse’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 21 – Brisbane, South Bank Piazza

Thursday 30 – Cairns, Cairns Performing Arts Centre

OCTOBER

Tuesday 5 – Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre

Thursday 7 – Sydney, State Theatre

Saturday 9 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 16 – Sydney, Coliseum Theatre

Sunday 17 – Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall

Tuesday 19 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Thursday 21 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday 23 – Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines

Tuesday 26 – Warragul, West Gippsland Arts Centre

Wednesday 27 – Geelong, Costa Hall

Saturday 30 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

NOVEMBER

Saturday 20 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

DECEMBER

Saturday 11 – Perth, Perth Concert Hall

Sunday 12 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate