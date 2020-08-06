Kate Miller-Heidke announces new album, ‘Child In Reverse’

Kate Miller-Heidke has announced the forthcoming release of her fifth studio album, ‘Child In Reverse’.

‘Child In Reverse’ will be Miller-Heidke’s first album in six years, following on from 2014’s ‘O Vertigo!’. To celebrate the announcement, the singer-songwriter has shared a music video for her second single off the record, ‘Deluded’, directed by Jeff Andersen Jr and Nick McKk.

Watch the music video for ‘Deluded’ below:

‘Child In Reverse’ is set for release October 30. Despite her achievements in opera, musical theatre and screen production in recent years, Miller-Heidke said she keeps “getting drawn back to pop music”, and that this album could possibly be her most pop album yet.

“The minimalism, the economy… I find that incredibly rewarding and challenging. It’s like a quest to nail the perfect pop song. When it can be done, for me, as a listener, it’s my favourite music,” she explained in a statement.

‘Deluded’ follows on from her first single, ‘This Is Not Forever‘, released back in May.

Recently, Miller-Heidke was announced for this weekend’s instalment of live-streamed music festival Delivered, Live, taking place this Saturday, August 8.

The ‘Child In Reverse’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Deluded’

2. ‘Simpatico (feat. Mallrat)’

3. ‘Born Lucky’

4. ‘Twelve Year Old Me’

5. ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’

6. ‘Little Roots, Little Shoots’

7. ‘Hectic Glitter’

8. ‘People Pleaser’

9. ‘A Quiet Voice’

10. ‘Child of Divorce’

11. ‘This Is Not Forever’