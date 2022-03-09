Kate Miller-Heidke shares new version of ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ featuring Jaguar Jonze

Singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has shared a new version of her 2020 song ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’, a deeply personal cut that now features vocals from Jaguar Jonze.

Lifted from a forthcoming deluxe edition of Miller-Heidke’s 2020 album ‘Child in Reverse’ that will arrive on March 18, the redux dials back some of the retro synth-pop sensibilities of the original for a soaring, atmospheric version with layered guitar and a powerful duet from Miller-Heidke and Jonze.

Sharing the new version on Instagram earlier today (March 10), Miller-Heidke said ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ is about “dancing on the grave of an arsehole”, explaining that it draws on her experience of being sexually abused by her great grandfather as a young child. “This song is about how I felt when he died. Ultimately it’s a really empowering song to sing.”

The new version of ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ arrives alongside a video directed by Joshua Tate. Watch that below:

In her statement, Miller-Heidke said that she wouldn’t have been able to be so open about her experience without the examples of activists Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins, but said the most important inspiration was Jonze, “with whom [she] had a very deep conservation with the morning this song was written”.

“She described some very shocking things that happened to her as a child, and I felt very connected to her, and full of admiration for her resilience too – that’s when the song title ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ popped into my head,” Miller-Heidke explains. “I think it’s one of the most powerful songs I’ve written, and it’s a privilege to sing it with Jaguar Jonze, who transformed the track with her potent raw energy.”

Jaguar Jonze – real name Deena Lynch – has been a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual assault, abuse and harassment in the music industry in recent years, including being a part of working group to address the issue formed after a #MeToo meeting that was attended by Jonze along with representatives from music industry bodies.

Speaking to NME last year about her advocacy work, Jonze said: “I just want people to know that they’re not alone. And whenever they’re ready, there are others that will be there for them, and who will believe them.”

Since then, Jonze has followed up her ‘Antihero’ EP with a string of singles, including ‘Who Died and Made You King?’, ‘Cut’ and ‘Little Fires’.

Miller-Heidke, meanwhile, will embark on a rescheduled tour in support of ‘Child in Reverse’ this July, with singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

‘Child in Reverse’, Miller-Heidke’s fifth album, dropped in late October of 2020. The album featured singles such as ‘Deluded’, ‘This Is Not Forever’, ‘A Quiet Voice’, ‘Little Roots, Little Shoots’ and Mallrat collaboration ‘Simpatico’.

Kate Miller-Heidke’s 2022 ‘Child in Reverse’ tour dates are:

JULY

Wednesday 6 – Perth, Concert Hall

Friday 8 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday 9 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Tuesday 12 – Warragul, West Gippsland Arts Centre

Thursday 14 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Friday 15 – Geelong, Costa Hall

Saturday 16 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Tuesday 19 – Cairns, Performing Arts Centre

Thursday 21 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

Friday 22 – Sydney, Coliseum Theatre

Saturday 23 – Newcastle, City Hall

Tuesday 26 – Sydney, State Theatre

Thursday 28 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre