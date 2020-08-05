Kate Miller-Heidke leads the lineup for this week’s Delivered, Live

Delivered, Live is back this Saturday (August 8), with Kate-Miller Heidke headlining the show.

Pop duo The Merindas will be kicking off the livestreamed performance, followed by a collaborative set from hip-hop artists MANTRA and N’fa Jones.

This instalment’s comedy offerings will come from emerging act Dilruk Jayasinha, as well as regular guest Sami Shah with his segment, ‘The Week That Was’.

Advertisement

As always, the festival will be hosted by Henry Wagons, joined by Myf Warhurst on co-hosting duties.

This is the third episode of the show’s second season, which returned in July featuring Renee Geyer, Lisa Mitchell and Kee’ahn. They’ve welcomed a bevy of Australian artists into the studio, including Killing Heidi, Didirri, Cable Ties, Alex Lahey and more.

Delivered, Live debuted in April, when it sold 2,200 tickets and generated over $40,000 in revenue, as reported by The Music. The money raised by the festival was distributed to artists and creative industries across Victoria that had been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the program is free to watch, viewers who can afford it are encouraged to purchase a ticket through Oztix. The tickets are valued at different price points and all profits go back to the artists and crew on the show, plus a live music venue and crew member chosen by each act.

Stream Delivered, Live here on Saturday August 8, 7:30pm AEST.