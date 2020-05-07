News Music News

Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins and Vera Blue lead lineup for The State of Music’s second episode

The second episode will be a special Mother's Day edition

By Josh Martin
The State of Music Episode 2
Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins, Vera Blue. Photos supplied.

An all-female lineup has been announced for the second episode of livestream series The State of Music, lead by Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins and Vera Blue.

Montaigne, Mahalia Barnes and Mia Wray will also perform, in addition to a collaborative ‘Mother’s Day edition’ performance of a song by Jenny Morris.

The episode will be hosted by Carrie Bickmore and Jane Gazzo, the former of whom will convene a Mother’s Day panel of Deborah Conway, Mahalia Barnes and Kate Ceberano to discuss motherhood in the music business.

Episode two will air on Saturday May 9 from 6:30pm AEST on YouTube, Facebook and the Victoria Together website.

The State of Music was announced last week as part of the Victorian State Government’s new initiative, Victoria Together, a website which highlights music, entertainment and art from the state. The first episode featured performances from G Flip, Birds of Tokyo and Diesel.

The State of Music, in effect a collaboration between Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski and the Victorian Government, follows the former’s Music From The Home Front livestream on Anzac Day. In a press statement, Gudinski said: “Melbourne is one of the great music cities in the world and the leading music city in Australia.”

“While we are currently unable to experience music in Victoria’s celebrated live venues this great initiative will play a part in ensuring our musicians and those that work in the music industry have a future.”

