Kate Miller-Heidke releases fifth studio album ‘Child In Reverse’

Melbourne-based musician Kate Miller-Heidke has released her fifth studio album today (October 30), titled ‘Child In Reverse’.

The album is the singer-sgonwriter’s first LP in six years, following on from 2014’s ‘O Vertigo!’. The new record features previously released cuts ‘Deluded’, ‘This Is Not Forever’, ‘A Quiet Voice’ and ‘Little Roots, Little Shoots’, as well as seven new songs.

Stream ‘Child In Reverse’ in full below:

Among the new tracks is a collaboration with Brisbane pop singer Mallrat, titled ‘Simpatico’, which Miller-Heidke released a lyric video for today.

Taking to social media, Miller-Heidke explained the significance of the song and story behind it’s making.

“This is a song about an important friendship that has faded away over time, and the conflicting feelings that come from that,” she wrote.

“Mallrat was working in the studio downstairs and we sometimes had lunch all together. One day I got up the courage to ask her if she’d be up for singing this with me as a duet – she said yes straight away and brought so much heart and style to the song.”

To celebrate the record’s release, Miller-Heidke has announced she’ll be playing Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley Music Hall on November 20. Tickets for the show are on sale here.

Despite her lack of live shows this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miller-Heidke has appeared on several streaming and broadcast performances. In May, she performed as part of Victoria’s The State of Music series and played ‘Deluded’ on ABC’s The Sound in August.

She was also scheduled to perform for the online streaming series Delivered, Live, but was unable to due to a change in Victoria’s COVID restrictions.