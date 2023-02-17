Kate Moss, Stormzy, Nick Cave and more attend Vivienne Westwood’s funeral

Kate Moss, Stormzy and Nick Cave were among the famous figures who attended Vivienne Westwood’s funeral yesterday (February 16).

The legendary British fashion designer and environmental activist died “peacefully” in Clapham, south London on December 29, 2022. She was 81 years old.

As BBC News reports, the memorial service for Westwood was held at Southwark Cathedral. It is said that the dress code was ‘if in doubt, dress up’. Some guests opted to wear colourful outfits and Westwood’s own designs.

Helena Bonham Carter gave the eulogy at the service, according to the Evening Standard. Nick Cave, who attended with his wife Susie Cave, also spoke during the ceremony along with members of Westwood’s family.

Carter wore a Westwood-designed red tartan corseted blazer, matching skirt and a pearl necklace featuring a large Vivienne Westwood orb logo. Stormzy, meanwhile, was pictured in an all-black suit, shades and a silver Vivienne Westwood brooch.

Other guests included Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, Bob Geldof, Victoria Beckham, Will Young, Paloma Faith, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

They were joined by models Alexa Chung, Lily Cole, Georgia May Jagger, as well as artist Tracy Emin and actors Elle Fanning and Vanessa Redgrave.