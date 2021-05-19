Listen to Kate Nash’s bittersweet new single ‘Misery’

Kate Nash has released a new track called ‘Misery’ and shared details of a “DIY” US tour.

The single marks the singer-songwriter’s first material in 18 months, following on from 2019’s ‘Bad Lieutenant’ and ‘Trash’, and reflects the feelings Nash experienced throughout the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“I definitely went through depression. For the most part of the year, I just didn’t have the energy and I was kind of lethargic and very lacklustre,” she explained. “Rather than fighting that, I leaned into it.”

Nash went on to say that the bittersweet ‘Misery’ is “about the trauma: the trauma of everything changing”.

Following the song’s release, the singer is set to take “a COVID-secure road trip” across the US for a series of “scenic” one-off shows – dubbed the ‘Safely Out Of The Bedroom Tour’. The first gig will take place at Sequoia National Forest in California.

Fans can tune into a stream of the performance this Friday (May 21) at 7pm BST. Tickets are priced at $12 (£8.50) – purchase yours here.

“I feel like there was a live streaming diarrhoea that was happening at the beginning of quarantine where everyone was producing content like crazy from their living rooms,” Nash explained.

“My living room is a home, it’s not a set. There’s only so much I can do to make it look good. There’s something charming about it, for sure, but as a performer, I was thinking, ‘What can I do that would make this more interesting for my audience?’ We’ve been in people’s intimate spaces, and I’m gonna go safely out of there.”

Nash will perform one new song on each live-stream, with the Grand Canyon to serve as the backdrop to her next virtual concert.

Kate Nash’s latest album, ‘Yesterday Was Forever’, came out in 2018 – read NME‘s review here.