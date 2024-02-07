Kate Nash signs to Kill Rock Stars and shares expansive new single ‘Change’

Kate Nash has shared a brand new single called ‘Change’ – you can listen to it below.

The reflective and expansive song marks the first release from the London singer-songwriter since she signed to Kill Rock Stars, an independent label based in the US.

“‘Change’ is about relationships and how they are ever-evolving,” Nash explained in a statement, adding that “constant effort is required to maintain good relationships”.

She continued: “You can’t become complacent with others or with yourself. But you also have to learn to accept when a relationship is over, whether it’s a romantic relationship or a friendship or a working relationship or even something within yourself that has become toxic or negative in some way. Things end and that’s OK.”

Nash went on to recall: “My mum always told me to sleep on it if I was having trouble with something, she always said it’ll be easier to deal with in the morning and that thought still comforts me now.

“When the sun comes up it’s a new day and there’s a new opportunity to make changes, make your bed, make a cup of coffee and be honest with yourself.”

‘Change’ begins with Nash singing about how she “believe[s] in a fresh start” as she takes stock of where her life is at over a minimal instrumental, which is backed by a subtle drum machine beat.

The musician goes on to observe a couple on the train who are “giving it their best“, with their break-up forcing her to reassess her own relationship: “Is this just how some things end up?/ Will it feel like this forever?”

Nash then asks “Did we just get stuck in a rut? Are we in this together?” before a swell of orchestral elements introduces a dramatic yet hopeful final minute-and-a-half. Listen above.

Speaking about her signing to Kill Rock Stars, the artist said: “12 years of independence as an artist has taught me so much. It’s given me a stronger sense of self and an undeniable commitment to my work. It’s forced me to face unique challenges & to practise discipline in regard to my art.

“I am so excited to take every lesson with me into this new chapter as I sign to Kill Rock Stars, who are such an important indie label with incredible music history & impeccable music taste.”

She continued: “Meeting Slim, Rob & Sydney made me feel like I could be at home on a label again. My favourite thing in the world is to collaborate with good people, I can’t wait to put records out together & to see where this journey takes us.”

Kill Rock Stars commented: “Not only does Kate have great songs and a great personality, she makes art for the right reasons. She wants to make the world a better place and all of that makes Kate Nash a quintessential Kill Rock Stars artist.”

Additionally, Kate Nash has announced a headline show at EartH in London on May 17. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT this Friday (February 9) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

The singer’s latest studio album, ‘Yesterday Was Forever’, was released back in 2018 via Grrrl Gang. She has since shared a string of standalone singles including ‘Imperfect’ and ‘Wasteman’.

Nash has also worked as an actor in recent years, starring in the Netflix series GLOW as Rhonda ‘Britannica’ Richardson, and appearing in various other titles.