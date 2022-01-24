Katie Dey announces new album ‘Forever Music’

Katie Dey has revealed she has a new album on the way titled ‘Forever Music’.

The Melbourne-based musician took to social media over the weekend to announce the new record, which is slated for release on this Friday, January 28. The LP is currently set to be a Bandcamp exclusive, but Dey said it might be “released on streaming services in the future if i feel like it”.

To mark the announcement, she shared two songs off the LP, ‘Unfurl’ and ‘Real Love’. Both experimental pop tracks meld Dey’s earnest vocals with glitchy electronics and varying layers of AutoTune. ‘Real Love’ also arrived alongside an accompanying video, which sees Dey in her kitchen doing the dishes.

Listen to both tracks below.

<a href="https://katiedey.bandcamp.com/album/forever-music">forever music by katie dey</a>

“‘forever music’ is about the eternal power of music and genuine love between women,” Dey said in a statement. “Its about staying alive as long as possible, in defiance against all odds, through life-threatening sickness in world made to hurt u, doing what little things possible to care for the people you love the most.”

“i think it’s the most vulnerable and straightforward music i’ve ever made. my voice is frequently unfiltered and dry and i tried to keep the songwriting and production as efficient and minimal as possible.”

“i was inspired by musicians including but not limited to : tori amos, utada hikaru, prince, ryuichi sakamoto, regina spektor, jpegmafia, & hatsune miku. it was written / performed / produced / mixed / mastered by me at my home in melbourne australia.”

Dey’s last LP ‘Mydata’ was released in 2020, comprising tracks such as ‘Dancing’ and ‘Happiness’. She followed up with the remix album ‘Urdata’ last year, featuring reworks from 100 gecs’ Laura Les, June Jones, Lonelyspeck and more.

Katie Dey’s ‘Forever Music’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Unfurl’

2. ‘Real Love’

3. ‘No Love For Songs’

4. ‘Fuckboy’

5. ‘Sharp Teeth’

6. ‘Equidistant’

7. ‘Impossible’

8. ‘Happy Girl’

9. ‘Forever Music’

10. ‘Rot With Me’