Katie Dey announces new album, ‘mydata’, shares lead single

Melbourne bedroom-pop artist Katie Dey has announced details of her forthcoming album, which will be titled ‘mydata’.

In addition to the album announcement, Dey shared the lead single, ‘dancing’, which comes with an accompanying music video. The 3D video was made by Black Dresses’ Devi McCallion with help from online virtual platform Second Life, and premiered on The Fader this morning (June 25).

Watch the music video for ‘dancing’ below:

‘mydata’ is Dey’s fourth studio album, and is set for release July 24 through Run For Cover. It comes just one year after the release of her third LP, ‘solipsters’. Last year, Dey also worked with Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq to produce her debut album, ‘Pleaser’.

In a statement, Dey explained how her forthcoming release is “explicitly about an internet relationship, which can be precisely as meaningful as a relationship that’s physical”.

“So much of my life is just on the internet. So many private, intimate moments,” she said.

“You can download this enormous chat log you have with someone, and it will be like 20MB. But that’s not where the relationship is. That’s not where it’s contained.”

Earlier this year, Dey posted a cover of Tori Amo’s ‘Taxi Ride’, her first cover in years, with a brief note on Twitter: “for you if you need it”.

The tracklist for ‘mydata’ is:

‘darkness’

‘dancing’

‘happiness’

‘leaving’

‘hurting’

‘word’

‘hopeless’

‘loving’

‘closeness’

‘bearing’

‘hoping’

‘data’