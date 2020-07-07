Katie Dey shares new single ‘Happiness’ from forthcoming album

Melbourne singer/songwriter Katie Dey has shared another preview of forthcoming album ‘mydata’, releasing new track ‘Happiness’ today (July 7). It’s another burst of glitched-out pop from the bedroom producer, marking the second single to be unveiled from the project.

Last month, Dey announced the album with lead single ‘Dancing’ alongside a 3D music video created in virtual world platform Second Life by Black Dresses’ Devi McCallion.



‘mydata’ marks Dey’s fourth studio album, and is set for release July 24 through Run For Cover. It arrives one year after the release of her third LP, ‘solipsters’.

Last year, Dey also worked with Run for Cover labelmate Georgia Maq of Camp Cope to produce her debut album, ‘Pleaser’.

In a statement, Dey explained how her forthcoming release is “explicitly about an internet relationship, which can be precisely as meaningful as a relationship that’s physical”.

“So much of my life is just on the internet. So many private, intimate moments,” she said. “You can download this enormous chat log you have with someone, and it will be like 20MB. But that’s not where the relationship is. That’s not where it’s contained.”

Back in April, Dey shared a cover of ‘Taxi Ride’ by Tori Amos, with a brief note on Twitter; “for you if you need it”.