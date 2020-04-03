Katie Dey shares Tori Amos cover ‘Taxi Ride’

Melbourne bedroom-pop artist Katie Dey has shared a cover for the first time in nearly two years.

The singer-songwriter was prolific in releasing Soundcloud covers throughout 2018, sharing versions of songs by acts such as Portishead, Blonde Redhead, the Notwist and Coma Cinema.

Yesterday (April 2), Dey uploaded a new cover – this time of Tori Amos’ 2003 single ‘Taxi Ride’, from her album ‘Scarlet’s Walk’.

Listen to it below:

The artist shared the cover on Twitter with a brief note, reading: “for you if you need it”.

Amos’ original song was partially written about the celebrity makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, who worked with Whitney Houston, Cher and Madonna and died in 2002.

Dey released her third full length album, ‘solipsisters’, in 2019. That same year, she also produced the debut solo album for her Run For Cover label-mate, Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, entitled ‘Pleaser’. The album was released internationally by Run For Cover and received a local release via Poison City Records.

Dey also released her first collaborative album with Devi McCallion of Black Dresses, entitled ‘Some New Form of Life’, in November of 2018. The album was produced over the internet, with Dey in Melbourne and McCallion in Toronto, Canada.

Per Dey’s Twitter, she recently finished working on her fourth studio album.