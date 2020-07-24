Katie Noonan, Tim Atlas lead this weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup

Australian pop legend Katie Noonan and Los Angeles songwriter Tim Atlas are among the artists that will perform as part of livestream festival Isol-Aid’s 19th consecutive iteration this weekend.

Noonan will be performing from Eumundi, Queensland, where she’ll be backed by the Eumundi School of Rock – a free musical school based on Gubbi Gubbi country on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Now in its fifth year, the school aims to provide music education for young people in the area. The performance will be a fundraiser for the school – you can donate directly here. Noonan’s brother (and former george bandmate), Tyrone Noonan, will also be performing separately.

This weekend’s lineup was partially curated by Rick Howe, who presents PBS’ roots, dub and rocksteady program Riddim Yard. Howe selected The Far East frontwoman Maddie Ruthless, New Zealand producer Naram along with singer-songwriter (and recent The Voice contestant) Eleea.

Melbourne agency AANTHOLOGIES also picked some of this weekend’s lineup, selecting Atlas along with Melbourne synth-pop favourites FERLA, nostalgic lo-fi rockers Haircare and more.

CHOP, CHOP ✂️💇‍♀️✂️ Round 19 is here and the amazing artists featured in this Saturday's lineup are to dye for 😍🌈 100% of donations to https://t.co/pqOn2FBME5 go to the artists 💋 Artwork by our DIY dynamo 🕹 Sebi White pic.twitter.com/2QVRgzxL7J — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) July 24, 2020

Isol-Aid #19 kicks off from 12:55pm this Saturday, July 25.

Isol-Aid has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March following the implementation of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Earlier this month, Isol-Aid co-founder Emily Ulman discussed the recurring virtual event with NME Australia. In particular, Ulman discussed the issue of accessibility in live music, looking ahead to when restrictions ease in the future.

“There are people with physiological and psychological barriers preventing them from accessing live shows; perhaps they experience anxiety in crowds, or they physically can’t get to shows, or they’re pregnant, or can’t afford babysitters,” Ulman explained.

“There are the geographical barriers … that prevent them from getting to shows, or else musicians don’t travel to those places.”

“I don’t think virtual shows will ever ever ever replace being at festivals or being at live gigs, and I wouldn’t expect them to. But I absolutely think there’s room for both.”

As always, Isol-Aid is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All donations raised go directly to the artists and their teams. Proceeds from merchandising sales go towards running costs and the festival’s tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design teams.