Katy Perry announces pregnancy with ‘Never Worn White’ video

Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy with the new video for her song ‘Never Worn White’ — check out the clip below.

The singer made the reveal with the help of the visuals for her latest song, which is the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album.

The artistic video for ‘Never Worn White’ ends with Perry displaying her baby bump, confirming previous fan speculation that she would announce her pregnancy in this way.

You can watch Katy Perry’s ‘Never Worn White’ video — which was directed by the French duo J.A.C.K. — below.

Perry later tweeted “let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” before adding “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore”.

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now https://t.co/mjuyUEO7wr pic.twitter.com/GUZSSeL3l2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Perry, who is engaged to Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom, later spoke about her pregnancy on Instagram Live, telling fans “let’s call it a reveal” in regards to the video for ‘Never Wear White’.

“I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy,” she added.

Last month, Perry was announced as the latest ambassador for Prince Charles’ anti-trafficking charity British Asian Trust.

Explaining her position in an Instagram post, Perry explained: “In my role, I will primarily focus my spotlight on helping find solutions to end child trafficking.

“India has always been a place I have a magnetic connection with, and in addition to my work as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of South Asia. Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs.”