Katy Perry confirms that her fifth studio album will be out this year

Katy Perry has confirmed in a recent Facebook livestream that her highly anticipated fifth studio album will be out this year.

Perry said that she’ll be dropping the follow up to 2017’s ‘Witness’ in 2020, regardless of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Definitely have to stay creative,” she said.

“In California, you know, there’s going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things – we’re not just going to go back to normal. I’m going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain’t gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we’re dancing in our homes.”

Watch the full livestream below.

Katy Perry went on to say that some of the upcoming album’s songs “could be helpful and empowering and hopeful and joyful.”

She also shared details about the album’s forthcoming lead single, ‘Daisies’, which is due out on Friday, May 15.

“It’s a song for all of the dreams that you guys have been dreaming about, and all the things you want to achieve,” she said.

“Maybe you’ve had a lot of time to reflect. I mean, we’ve had a lot of time to reflect and think about possibly what we took for granted in the past and how it will change in the future. This song is kind of about doing that, and going and getting your dreams.”

She also teased a lyric from one of the song’s verses. Perry said that one of her favourite lines from the track is “I guess you’re out of your mind ’til it actually happens.”

Perry announced the single late last week on social media, saying “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON.”

Fans are also speculating that Perry’s long-time rival-turned-friend, Taylor Swift, will feature in the video for ‘Daisies’, following a recent post on Swift’s Instagram account.