Katy Perry has announced a free concert in regional Victoria to show gratitude to firefighters, their families and affected communities after bushfires devastated the state earlier this year.

The performance, which Perry has titled ‘Fight On’, will take place in the rural town of Bright, just south of Albury on the NSW/Vic border. The show will take place on Wednesday March 11 at the Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve.

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” Perry said in a press statement.

“Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

Katy Perry is in the country for a headlining performance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday March 8.

Due to the expected demand for tickets, punters wishing to attend ‘Fight On’ will have to register their interest via Ticketek. Registration doesn’t guarantee a ticket, but those who are successful will be sent notified via email from Friday March 6.

For more information, head here.