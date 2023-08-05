Katy Perry gives an update on new material: “I’m writing a lot”

Katy Perry has given an update on writing new material for her next album.

Speaking in a new interview, the pop star said that despite not releasing new material since the birth of her daughter Daisy, she has continued to write songs. Her last album was 2020’s ‘Smile’.

“I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed,” she told Good Morning America.

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old. I will be back, but let me get this right.”

The singer recently announced that she will mark the anniversaries of her first three albums – ‘One of the Boys’ (2008), ‘Teenage Dream’ (2010) and ‘Prism‘ (2013) – with a new box set and two unreleased songs later this year.

‘Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition’, out October 20, will feature new tracks, limited edition vinyls, never-before-seen photos, behind the scenes content and more bonus material for fans.

‘One Of The Boys – 15th Anniversary Edition’ will come with a seven-inch vinyl featuring unreleased songs ‘A Cup of Coffee’ and ‘I Think I’m Ready’, which are also available to stream now.

Each vinyl features a brand new design, including opaque violet (‘One Of The Boys’) a red and white peppermint “pinwheel” (‘Teenage Dream’) and “prismatic splatter” (‘Prism’).

The ‘Teenage Dream – Teenager Edition’ will include the extra that songs featured on the 2012 ‘Complete Confection’ reissue of the LP, while ‘Prism – 10th Anniversary Edition’ comes with three bonus songs from the album’s deluxe edition.

The collection can be purchased for £95.99 here.

Earlier this year, Perry performed at King Charles’ coronation concert along with Take That and Lionel Richie.