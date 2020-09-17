Katy Perry granted restraining order against alleged trespasser

Katy Perry has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The singer reportedly obtained the court order against a 38-year-old man called William Terry who trespassed on her property earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday.

The order also extends to Perry’s partner Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy, and Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Perry sought the order after Terry jumped the fence on her property while she was at home with her newborn daughter and refused to leave until he was apprehended by security.

He was eventually placed under citizen’s arrest until the Los Angeles Police Department arrived and arrested him for trespassing.

In legal documents seen by TMZ, Terry is also said to have posted a series of alarming messages on Twitter dating back to December 2019 – including threats to “snap Orlando Bloom’s neck” and wishing that Bloom’s son and his ex, Miranda Kerr, “catch covid and die.”

They are also said to also include graphic and sexually explicit comments about Perry.

It was also reported earlier this month that Perry is planning to release an access-all-areas documentary focusing on the “juicy” parts of her life, inspired by Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

The singer, who just released her fifth studio album ‘Smile’, revealed she has been building up footage from her time in the studio and on tour since the release of her previous album ‘Witness’.

Perry gave birth to her first child with Bloom at the end of August.