Katy Perry has spoken about dealing with depression.

In a new interview the ‘Roar’ singer, 35, opened up about her mental health and how unwell she was around the time of her last album ‘Witness’ in 2017 and 2018.

Speaking to Vogue, Perry said that her fiancé, the actor Orlando Bloom, has been and continues to be a vital source of support.

Advertisement

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs,” Perry said. “I had to really go on a mental health journey.”

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine,” she said, referring to the week-long retreat that claims to help people “identify negative behaviors, moods, and ways of thinking.”

“And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance – Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own,” Perry said. “He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”

Meanwhile, Perry is expected to release the follow-up to ‘Witness’ this year.

In 2019 she released three singles – ‘Small Talk’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ – but there has been no official word of a new album.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: