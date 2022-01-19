Katy Perry to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ later this month

Katy Perry will make her return to Saturday Night Live later this month, with the pop star booked in as the musical guest for the show’s January 29 episode.

The episode, which will be hosted by actor Willem Dafoe, will mark Perry’s fourth time performing on SNL, after appearances in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Perry indicated the performance would draw on her current Las Vegas residency, PLAY. “Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple,” she wrote.

Live from New York, it’s 🍄PLAY🍄 Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺) @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6BCJDsmWtd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 18, 2022

Perry’s Las Vegas residency kicked off on December 29, taking over The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino until mid-March. The opening night of the over-the-top show saw Perry roll out a 16-foot-tall toilet, ride a giant snail and more.

The show features a career-spanning set from Perry that includes the likes of ‘California Gurls’, ‘Hot n Cold’, ‘Waking Up in Vegas’, ‘I Kissed a Girl’, ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘Roar’ and more, along with her recently-released Alesso collaboration ‘When I’m Gone’.

Another upcoming SNL musical guest is Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin, who will make their debut on the program this Saturday (January 22), with actor Will Forte on hosting duties. Last weekend, Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers were the musical guests for the first Saturday Night Live of 2022, performing ‘How Dare You Want More’ with his father and Bruce Springsteen collaboration ‘Chinatown’.