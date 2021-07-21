Katz and Fractures team up for atmospheric new single ‘Forward’

Melbourne-based songwriter and producer Katz has recruited Fractures – the indie-rock project of fellow Victorian, Mark Zito – for a glittery new single, ‘Forward’.

The track features Zito’s airy vocals, which add a touch of nostalgic wistfulness to the song’s understated, synthpop-influenced instrumental. Lyrically, however, the mood takes a left turn. “The track had a lightness that guided the melody lines,” Zito explained in a press release, “But we couldn’t resist putting a dark spin on the lyrics.”

Katz also added that ‘Forward’ is “full of constructive criticism – it’s about someone shirking their own ambitions and making excuses for unrealised potential”.

Zito sings on the chorus: “Wasting your time looking for a free ride / Think everything’s fine but you can’t see further forward / Draw another line so you can hide behind it / Never even thought twice about the things you even wanted.”

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘Forward’ below:

‘Forward’ comes as Katz’s second collaboration with Zito, following the neo-soul track ‘Cipher’ from Kat’s 2018 EP, ‘Waterfall’. “With ‘Forward’, we set out to make something a bit more airy and pop-focussed,” Katz said, “But still a little dark, lyrically speaking.

“As a harmony-loving piano player, it was a lot of fun building thick vocal stacks and floating them over what is a relatively spare instrumental. We definitely laboured over those harmonies, making sure the right layer would cut through at the right time in order to meet the intention of a particular lyric.”

The collab is set to appear on Katz’s forthcoming second EP, ‘Only You’, due for release on August 13 via Dot Dash / Remote Control. ‘Forward’ is the fourth single to be shared from it, following the Sophia Brown-featuring title track, ‘Forgetting’ (with Charlie Lim) and ‘Back From Nothing’ (with Janeva).