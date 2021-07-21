NewsMusic News

Katz and Fractures team up for atmospheric new single ‘Forward’

Katz is gearing up to drop his second EP next month

By Matt Doria
Katz shares 'Forward' ft. Fractures
Katz and Fractures. Credit: Press/Supplied

Melbourne-based songwriter and producer Katz has recruited Fractures – the indie-rock project of fellow Victorian, Mark Zito – for a glittery new single, ‘Forward’.

The track features Zito’s airy vocals, which add a touch of nostalgic wistfulness to the song’s understated, synthpop-influenced instrumental. Lyrically, however, the mood takes a left turn. “The track had a lightness that guided the melody lines,” Zito explained in a press release, “But we couldn’t resist putting a dark spin on the lyrics.”

Katz also added that ‘Forward’ is “full of constructive criticism – it’s about someone shirking their own ambitions and making excuses for unrealised potential”.

Advertisement

Zito sings on the chorus: “Wasting your time looking for a free ride / Think everything’s fine but you can’t see further forward / Draw another line so you can hide behind it / Never even thought twice about the things you even wanted.”

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘Forward’ below:

‘Forward’ comes as Katz’s second collaboration with Zito, following the neo-soul track ‘Cipher’ from Kat’s 2018 EP, ‘Waterfall’. “With ‘Forward’, we set out to make something a bit more airy and pop-focussed,” Katz said, “But still a little dark, lyrically speaking.

“As a harmony-loving piano player, it was a lot of fun building thick vocal stacks and floating them over what is a relatively spare instrumental. We definitely laboured over those harmonies, making sure the right layer would cut through at the right time in order to meet the intention of a particular lyric.”

Advertisement

The collab is set to appear on Katz’s forthcoming second EP, ‘Only You’, due for release on August 13 via Dot Dash / Remote Control. ‘Forward’ is the fourth single to be shared from it, following the Sophia Brown-featuring title track, ‘Forgetting’ (with Charlie Lim) and ‘Back From Nothing’ (with Janeva).

Advertisement
Advertisement