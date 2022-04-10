Kaytranada teams up with IDK for stomping new track ‘Taco’

IDK and Kaytranada have joined forces on a new track called ‘Taco’ – listen to it below.

It’s the first single to be released from the Maryland rapper’s upcoming new album ‘Simple’, and it marks his first new music since the release of his 2021 project, ‘USEE4YOURSELF’.

“And I don’t mean the truck, boy/ They comin’ with the dicks for fuckboys/ They playin’ with clips like ‘fuck toys’/ With the silence on the tip like ‘fuck noise’,” IDK raps on the song’s chorus, underscored by a jazzy breakbeat and stomping kick drums.

‘Taco’ is accompanied by a video directed by IDK and Anthony Sylvester. You can watch it below.

The collaboration between the pair was first teased last month when IDK shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the song’s music video on his TikTok, recorded in a neighbourhood in Southeast Washington DC.

Earlier this month, IDK issued a poll for his fans to choose between ‘Taco’ or another track, ‘Breathe’, to be his first single, both with Kaytranada production, resulting in ‘Taco’ spearheading the project.

In a four-star review of IDK’s ‘USEE4YOURSELF’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “Despite turning down a deal with Kanye West’s label, the strictly independent star proves that producer-rapper hybrids are still a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. Following on from his eclectic debut, ‘USEE4YOURSELF’ finally etches IDK’s place in rap.”

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks has shared her cover of Kaytranada‘s ‘You’re The One’.

The cover was recorded for a special edition of the Spotify Singles series which celebrated the Best New Artist category at this year’s Grammys, which took place last Sunday (April 3).

As well as her rendition of Kaytranada’s ‘You’re The One’ – originally a collaboration with Syd which featured on the producer’s 2016 album ‘99.9%’ – Parks also shared a new version of her most recent single ‘Softly’.