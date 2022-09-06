KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ deems BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ unfit for broadcast

BLACKPINK’s latest single ‘Pink Venom’ has been deemed unfit for broadcast by South Korean broadcasters KBS.

KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) has removed BLACKPINK’s recent single ‘Pink Venom’ from rankings on its weekly music programme Music Bank. According to a previously-released evaluation report by the broadcaster, per KoreaJoongAng Daily, KBS had deemed the track unsuitable for broadcast due to its lyrics.

The broadcaster ruled that ‘Pink Venom’ had violated article 46 of Broadcasting Regulations set by the Korea Communications Standards Commission. The article limits broadcasters from mentioning specific brand or product names beyond official advertisements and sponsorships.

Advertisement

The lyrics in question are from the song’s second verse, where member Lisa raps: “This da life of a vandal / Masked up and I’m still in Celine,” which mentions the French luxury brand endorsed by the idol.



KoreaJoongAngDaily also noted that K-pop agencies usually re-write broadcast-friendly lyrics for disqualified tracks, and request for re-evaluation. However, it appears that BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment did not do so, thus disqualifying ‘Pink Venom’ from Music Bank’s music chart.

‘Pink Venom’, which arrived August 19, acts as the pre-release single to the girl group’s upcoming second studio album ‘Born Pink’. The record, which follows their 2020 debut studio album ‘The Album’ is due out on September 16.

In a four-star review of ‘Pink Venom’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “While cutting and confident, the rapping on this high-energy track still leaves much to be desired: there are only so many references to luxury brands and wealth that one can take before the song warps in on itself.”