Keane announce 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Hopes And Fears’

Keane have announced a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Hopes And Fears’ – find all the details below.

Released in 2004, the original version of the record includes the hit singles ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, ‘Everybody’s Changing’ and ‘Bedshaped’. The LP hit Number One in the UK, and earned the group a BRIT Award for British Album Of The Year in 2005.

Today (February 16), it has been confirmed that Keane will mark the two-decade milestone of ‘Hopes And Fears’ by sharing a remastered version of their debut on May 10 – exactly 20 years on from its initial release. You can pre-order it here.

Advertisement

The upcoming new version will feature the original album remastered and cut by Frank Arkwright at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, as well as numerous B-sides, previously unreleased demos and rarities. The 5.1 Dolby Atmos mixes come from David Kosten.

To preview the collection, Keane have shared the never-before-heard ‘Somewhere Only We Know (Tim Demo, September 2002)’ – listen below.

In a statement, lead singer Tom Chaplin said: “I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made ‘Hopes And Fears’, listening to an early mix of ‘Somewhere Only We Know’. I had this feeling that we’d come up with something that had an extra bit of magic.

“Making music is so often a process full of doubt… but on this occasion, there was something undeniable about what we’d created. Clearly, a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!”

Founding member and songwriter Tim Rice-Oxley added: “When I think about these songs, I still picture us playing them in little rooms in pubs around the UK. I remember how exciting it was watching the crowds start to grow.

Advertisement

“Those songs opened the door to another dimension for us; everything that has happened in our lives since then was born out of that moment. It’s an incredible privilege for us that people are still listening after all this time.”

The 20th anniversary edition of ‘Hopes And Fears’ will be available in the following formats: 1LP Galaxy Vinyl, 2LP Coloured Vinyl, 3CD, Limited Edition Box Set Deluxe Edition, 2CD Live and digital.

The full tracklists are as follows:

Original album remastered



‘Somewhere Only We Know’

‘Bend And Break’

‘We Might As Well Be Strangers’

‘Everybody’s Changing’

‘Your Eyes Open’

‘She Has No Time’

‘Can’t Stop Now’

‘Sunshine’

‘This Is The Last Time’

‘On A Day Like Today’

‘Untitled 1’

‘Bedshaped’

B-sides and rarities

‘Snowed Under’

‘Fly To Me’

‘Something In Me Was Dying’

‘She Opens Her Eyes’

‘To The End Of The Earth’ (Previously Unreleased)

‘The Way You Want It’ (Previously Unreleased)

‘Allemande’ (Previously Unreleased)

‘Walnut Tree’

‘Love Actually’

‘Wonderful River’ (Previously Unreleased)

‘More Matey’

‘Get Away From Yourself’ (Previously Unreleased)

Demos (all previously unreleased)



‘Somewhere Only We Know (Tim Demo, September 2002)’

‘Somewhere Only We Know (Demo, December 2002)’

‘Bend And Break (Demo, April 2002)’

‘We Might As Well Be Strangers (Tim Demo, September 2003)’

‘Everybody’s Changing (Demo, July 2002)’

‘Your Eyes Open (Demo, April 2002)’

‘She Has No Time (Demo, October 2002)’

‘Can’t Stop Now (Demo, January 2003)’

‘Sunshine (Demo, February 2002)’

‘This Is The Last Time (Demo, May 2002)’

‘On A Day Like Today (Tim Demo, September 2003)’

‘Untitled 1 (Tim Demo, May 2002)’

‘Bedshaped (Demo, October 2002)’

7” vinyl single

Side A:

‘Love Actually (Studio Version)’

Side B:

‘Love Actually (Demo)’

Late last year saw Keane share the previously unheard song ‘Love Actually’ – originally written in the hope of it appearing on the soundtrack to the 2003 film of the same name. The track will feature on a seven-inch vinyl as part of the new ‘Hopes And Fears’ reissue.

Back in September 2023, Keane spoke to NME about their plans to celebrate their debut album’s 20th anniversary with a reissue and special live tour.

“I still feel very connected to the songs,” said frontman Chaplin. “When I sing them live, they still surprise me, and something will hit me that hadn’t hit me before, like a new way of hearing the song.”

As for how the anniversary shows will look, and whether Keane will play ‘Hopes And Fears’ in full from front to back, the singer said that discussions about the setlist were still in progress at the time.

“I went to see The Flaming Lips doing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ live and I’ve seen David Gray do ‘White Ladder’ too, and it’s an interesting quandary because albums were never written with the intent of playing them live in order,” he told NME.

“One of our plans with ‘Hopes And Fears’ was not to frontload it, but we ended up putting nearly all of the big singles near the front of the album.”

Keane’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

MAY 2024

03 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

04 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

05 – Co-Op Live, Manchester

07 – International Centre, Bournemouth

08 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10 – The O2, London

11 – The O2, London

13 – 3Arena, Dublin

You can find any remaining tickets for the upcoming shows here.

Additionally, Keane are due to make appearances at Isle of Wight Festival 2024, Latitude, Kendal Calling, Mad Cool Festival and other events across the summer. They’ll also perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London next week as part of BRITs Week in aid of War Child.