Kee’ahn and Hachiku announced for this weekend’s Isol-Aid

Live-streamed performance series Isol-Aid is returning this weekend, bringing together a number of homegrown and overseas artists.

Continuing with its string of partnerships, event organisers have teamed up this weekend with the City of Warrnambool in Victoria as well as record label Milk!.

“To be able to support our musicians is hugely important when they have lost their ability to perform live in the normal sense. The Amplify Warrnambool line-up is a showcase of original songwriters and performers that reflect the original sounds of our coastal city,” Warrnambool City Council’s Lauren Edney said in a statement.

Advertisement

Acts in this weekend’s lineup include composer and artist Evelyn Ida Morris, New York’s Vagabon, Kee’ahn, Hachiku and Cooper Lower, among others. Isol-Aid kicks off this Sunday (September 27) from 1.55pm AEST.

As always, the event is free to enjoy, but audience members are encouraged to donate. All proceeds go directly to the artists and their teams.

Last weekend’s instalment of Isol-Aid featured a lineup of Boy Pablo and Woodes, among others. A special edition of the event was also held last weekend, focusing on Deaf and disabled musicians from Australia and overseas. Curated by musician Eliza Hull, the event included closed captions, video descriptions and Auslan interpretation.