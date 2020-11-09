Kee’ahn, Bumpy and more to perform for ABC Melbourne NAIDOC week broadcast

Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal and Badu Island singer Kee’ahn and Noongar musician Bumpy are among the artists set to perform a live broadcast for ABC Melbourne in celebration of NAIDOC week.
The hour-long session will air tomorrow (November 10) from 2pm AEDT on ABC Radio Melbourne and Victoria, before streaming on the broadcaster’s Facebook later that night.
In addition to appearances from Kee’ahn and Bumpy, listeners can expect to hear celebrated Indigenous artist Kutcha Edwards perform his latest track ‘We Sing’, lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Circling Time’.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Emma Donovan will also be chipping in for the broadcast, along with The Putbacks. Donovan however will be performing out of the ABC Sydney studio due to border restrictions, while the band play from the Melbourne one.
They’ll be playing ‘Mob March’ from their new album ‘Crossover’, which dropped on Friday (November 6) last week.
Bumpy took to Instagram today (November 9) to share her excitement about the impending performance alongside lauded artists.
“Ooh ahh I’m so stoked to be a part of this lineup,” she wrote.
“My first performance and outing post melbourne lockdown so it hit all the nerves.. but so keen for this NAIDOC special.”
The broadcast is one of many NAIDOC celebrations taking place this week, all highlighting the talent of First Nations artists.
Over on TikTok Australia there are nightly performances from Kee’ahn, Sycco, Baker Boy and more taking place until November 13, while Isol-Aid’s 34th instalment this Saturday (November 14) features The Merindas and Dobby, amongst others.
Last night’s episode of ABC’s The Sound also heroed First Nations musicians, with performances from the acclaimed Archie Roach, Christine Anu, Ngaiire, Electric Fields‘ Zaachariaha Fielding, Tasman Keith, Briggs and more.