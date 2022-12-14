Kee’ahn, Cloe Terare, DRMNGNOW and more to play Blak Day Out 2023

Kee’ahn, Cloe Terare, DRMNGNOW, The Last Kinection and more have been announced as part of the line-up for the 2023 edition of Blak Day Out, which will make its return after a debut event this year.

Next year’s event will be held January 21 at the Tivoli in Brisbane. Elsewhere on the bill are Djanaba, Tjaka, SOLCHLD, Ethan Enoch, Keely and Alf the Great. Tickets are on sale now – find them here.

Blak Day Out held its inaugural event in April of this year. Among those on the line-up were Shakaya, Barkaa and Alice Skye. In a statement, festival organisers Loki Liddle and Alethea Beetson of Blak Social said their goal with the event is to “basically throw an epic party for the mob to start the year off right”.

“It will be an opportunity to celebrate both local and visiting First Nations artists while continuing to contribute to the deadly First Nations music scene in Meanjin/Brisbane. This is a day for us, where we can celebrate Blak music and have a ridiculously fun time with the people we love.”

Both Kee’ahn and DRMNGNOW recently featured on a song created in memory of the late Cassius Turvey. Titled ‘Forever 15’, the tribute also featured First Nations artists such as DOBBY, Emma Donovan, Emily Wurramara, Fred Leone, Bumpy and others.