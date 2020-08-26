Kee’ahn, Pollyman and Nancie Schipper announced for ‘Introducing’ music series

New live-streamed performance series The State of Music – Introducing will be returning for its second episode later this week, showcasing three emerging Australian acts.

Each featured act on the show is introduced by a more established artist or group before they perform. For the coming instalment, airing this Friday (August 28) from 7.30pm AEST, the featured acts will be Nancie Schipper (introduced by Alex Lahey), Pollyman (introduced by You Am I’s Tim Rogers) and Kee’ahn (introduced by Vika & Linda).

Introducing will be a four-episode series and is produced as a partnership between the Victorian Government and Mushroom Group. Each episode is streamed from the Victoria Together Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

Advertisement

“After the success of The State of Music series we are thrilled to be back working with the Victoria Together government team on Introducing,” said Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski in a statement.

“This new initiative is designed to develop new opportunities and shine a light on 12 of the best emerging artists from our great state of Victoria; across all types of genres and postcodes. It will give musicians the opportunity to be heard not only by their fellow Victorians, but by music lovers from around the globe.”

Last week’s episode of Introducing highlighted rising acts Jess Hitchcock, CLAMM and Gena Rose Bruce, who were introduced by Paul Kelly, The Chats‘ Eamon Sandwith and Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers.