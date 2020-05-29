ISOL-AID is back for round 11 this weekend, with a lineup including Kee’ahn, Saint Lane, Dancing Water and more. The livestream festival has also announced that from now on viewers’ donations will now go to artists instead of Support Act.

This week’s edition will kick off at 7pm AEST on Saturday, May 30. The lineup was partially curated by Kee’ahn, who dropped powerful debut single ‘Better Things’ earlier this week. She, along with curated artists Dancing Water, Aaron B, Monica Karo, Diimpa and Maurial Spearim, will perform from Bakehouse Studios in Melbourne, coming together for the first time since self-isolation measures began.

Touring agency Niche has also curated part of the lineup, presenting Saint Lane, Two Another and Temgazi.

Saturday night will also see the third edition of the festival’s late-night ISOL-LATE series, featuring Slumberjack, Alice Ivy, Kota Banks and the Huxleys and Tanzer.

We've got a bag full of fun-sized goodies for you coming up in Isol-Aid Music Festival ROUND 11 💄👛🔑 100% of donations to https://t.co/pqOn2Fkbfv go to the artists 💋 Artwork by our fave showbag filler, Sebi White pic.twitter.com/jYj8UMLT87 — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) May 29, 2020

Today’s lineup announcement also comes with news from ISOL-AID organisers that after 10 weeks and having raised tens of thousands of dollars for Australian crisis relief charity Support Act, contributions from viewers will now be going directly to artists themselves.

“As of today, 100 per cent of donations to the website will be distributed equally among the ISOL-AID artists performing that weekend (and their teams),” reads a statement.

Additionally, organisers say that while the festival has been almost completely volunteer-run up until this point, they will no longer be able to continue without financial assistance.

With that in mind, proceeds from merch sales will go directly to pay for its official website, tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design team.

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since then, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin and many more have performed.

Organisers have stated they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ullman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast.

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go. It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”