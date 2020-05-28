Kee’ahn shares debut single ‘Better Things’

Kee’ahn has shared her debut single, ‘Better Things’, taken from her forthcoming album ‘In Full Bloom’.

The Gugu Yalanji, Jirrbal and Zenadth Kes woman’s new single is released with support from Homelands, a collective of young and established First Nations artists. Listen to ‘Better Things’ below:

A press release explained that Kee’ahn’s name in language means to dance, to sing or to play, and that she hoped to honour her name and her ancestors through her music.

“As a First Nations woman, my connection to music is strong because of my connection to my culture. I come from a long line of disruptors. My matriarchs were told to quieten their voices, but our stories were always shared and heard. My voice and my music allows me to connect to my Ancestors and to my purpose,” she said.

“I wrote ‘Better Things’ when I was going through a hard time; a relationship and emotional breakdown, homesickness in a faraway city – an overwhelming feeling of being lost and alone. This song is about being grateful for what I have, looking towards the future and having hope.”

A release date for ‘In Full Bloom’ has not yet been announced.