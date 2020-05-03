Keeskea shares demos EP ‘4059’

Adelaide songwriter Vanessa Marousopoulos – AKA Keeskea – has shared a new EP entitled ‘4059’, exclusively via Bandcamp. The release consists of demos recorded between 2015-2017 while the musician was residing in Red Hill, Brisbane.

In a statement accompanying the release on Bandcamp, Marousopoulos said she wrote three of the tracks – ‘Sorry’, ‘afraid (of anyone)’ and ‘Bare’ – for her Keeskea project. The others, ‘Tides’ and ‘DEATHTOURISM’, were written for a band called Death Tourism that parted ways before officially releasing anything.

Marousopoulos recorded the majority of tracks at home on her phone, with the exception of ‘Bare’. That track was recorded in the studio during the session for her debut EP, but never made the final cut.

Watch the video for ‘Sorry’ below.

You can stream/download the whole EP here via Bandcamp.

‘4059’ was one of many demos and rarities collections artists shared on Bandcamp on Friday (May 1), after the music distribution platform announced it would be waiving its revenue cut for the duration of the day to support artists and labels affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne-based songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick shared the complete demos for her sixth studio album ‘Please Daddy’, originally released in January of this year.

‘4059’ marks the first release from Keeskea since her self-produced debut EP ‘Find Yourself Alone’, released last year through Hobbledehoy.